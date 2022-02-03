Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.22

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 588946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADYEY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,117.98) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,691.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

