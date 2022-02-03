AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

AeroVironment stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $142.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,836.58 and a beta of 0.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,686 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 282,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AeroVironment by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

