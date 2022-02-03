AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LIDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56. AEye has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AEye will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the 3rd quarter worth $1,641,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,808,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

