Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Short Interest Update

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 930,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.2 days.

AFTPF stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Afterpay has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $124.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71.

Get Afterpay alerts:

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.