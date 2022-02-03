Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Short Interest Update

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 930,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.2 days.
AFTPF stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Afterpay has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $124.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71.
About Afterpay
