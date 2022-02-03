Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.43

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 51999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $626.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 2,741.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 1,893,291 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 1,978.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,990 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

