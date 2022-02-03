agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.19. agilon health shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 7,260 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $581,827.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

