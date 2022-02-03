Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded at Barclays

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,836,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,866,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

