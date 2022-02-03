AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 787,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

AGFS remained flat at $$1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

