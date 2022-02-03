Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.99.

AC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AC stock opened at C$23.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.29. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total transaction of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$678,267.50.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

