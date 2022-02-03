Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €2.42 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €2.42 ($2.72) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 40.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AF. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.36 ($3.77).

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.08 ($4.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.05. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

