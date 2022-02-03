Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Acquires $16,372.80 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,372.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,784.00.

NASDAQ AIRT traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,396. Air T, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

