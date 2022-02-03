Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Purchases 720 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,372.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 16,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43. Air T, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.