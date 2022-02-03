Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ABNB traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.57. 4,571,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of -0.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

