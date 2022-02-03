Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,873 shares of company stock valued at $213,136,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.22. 51,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,148. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

