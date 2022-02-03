Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €133.85 ($150.39).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($143.82) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AIR traded down €2.14 ($2.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €113.30 ($127.30). The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.48. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

