Akroma (AKA) Trading 25% Lower This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Akroma has a total market cap of $64,263.83 and approximately $128.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.38 or 0.07217652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 75.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars.

