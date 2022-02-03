Akumin (TSE:AKU) Rating Lowered to Underperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Akumin (TSE:AKU) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:AKU opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.57 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.66.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akumin will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

