Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $132.58

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.58 and last traded at $135.10, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.80.

A number of research firms have commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $443,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,184. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,778,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

