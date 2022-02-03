Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

