Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Alaska Air Group worth $26,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $54.35 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

