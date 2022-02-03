Alchemix (ALCX) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $183.86 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $166.80 or 0.00443968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00115243 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,298,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,236 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

