Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0363 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $142.32 million and $12.79 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.37 or 0.00269577 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00103670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003118 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,915,683,163 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

