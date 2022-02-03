Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.52% of Alector worth $120,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,092,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,238,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alector by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alector by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 131,612 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $7,179,500 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

