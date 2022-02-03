Alexander Nolte Sells 968 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) CAO Alexander Nolte sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $16,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 451,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 842,389 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,144,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 660,654 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590,927 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 516,961 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

