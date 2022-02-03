Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 759,297 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $217.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
