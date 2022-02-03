Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.51. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 759,297 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

