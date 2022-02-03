Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.12

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.12 and traded as high as C$17.57. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.44, with a volume of 4,784 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.24.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

