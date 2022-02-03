Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASTL stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.66. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc

