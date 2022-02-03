Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.