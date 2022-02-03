Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.33.

Align Technology stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $505.80. 82,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,891. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $583.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

