Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Update

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 180,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

