Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 5.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 1,095,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,131,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTER. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkaline Water by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alkaline Water by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

