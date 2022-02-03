AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.20

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as low as $11.44. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 195,335 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.