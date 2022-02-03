AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.20

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as low as $11.44. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 195,335 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. CWM LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

