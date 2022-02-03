Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,741 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.