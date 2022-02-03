Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,166,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in InMode by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 565,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMode by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in InMode by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

INMD opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.93. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

