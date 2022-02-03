Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of SJW Group worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SJW Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NYSE:SJW opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

