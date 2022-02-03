Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,780 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

