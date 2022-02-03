Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

