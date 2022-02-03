Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of InterDigital worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after buying an additional 434,788 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 395,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

