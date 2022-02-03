Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Phreesia worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,205 shares of company stock worth $446,743. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHR stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

