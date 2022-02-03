Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 174.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Nkarta worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nkarta by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nkarta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $64,749.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

