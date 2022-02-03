Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of United Natural Foods worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 25.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

