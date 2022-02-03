Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $264.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $223.18 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.31 and a 200 day moving average of $266.78.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

