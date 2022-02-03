Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $3.57 Million in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNOG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 293,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.