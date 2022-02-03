Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 19,915 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of C4 Therapeutics worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

CCCC opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

