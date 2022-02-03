Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 86,332 Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.61% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.