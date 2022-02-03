Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SAP by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $119.04 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.29.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

