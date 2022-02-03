Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 15.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

NYSE AEL opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.14. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

