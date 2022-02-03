Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,920 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Uniti Group worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 515,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

