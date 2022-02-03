Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,300 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

