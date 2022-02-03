Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 14,368 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

